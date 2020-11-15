NEW YORK (AP) — A 75-foot Norway spruce has arrived at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.
The tree was trucked in Saturday morning and lifted into place by a crane.
The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks.
It was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta in central New York.
NBC says it's broadcasting the tree-lighting at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of other New York holiday customs including the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
