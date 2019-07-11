PENDLETON, SC FOX Carolina – Rocker Bret Micheals of Poison will headline Denver Downs Farm’s upcoming music festival, along with country star Lee Brice.
Michaels Will perform on August 30 at the farm and Brice will perform on August 31.
A total of 21 bands will perform during the two-day music festival.
Other acts include Sebastian Bach, Saving Abel, Bucky Covington, Outshyne, and more.
Click here to see the full lineup.
Tickets start at $59.
Denver Downs is offering 10 percent off online ticket purchases through July 15 using promo code DDF19OMF.
