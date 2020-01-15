(FOX Carolina) – WWE is reporting that Hall of Fame wrestler Rocky Johnson has died at age 75.
“Soul Man” Rocky Johnson’s career began in the mid-sixties and continued until he retired in 1991.
Johnson is also the father and one of the trainers of fellow WWE legend turned Hollywood mega star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.
