GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack announced that its Greenville location will open on January 20.
This will be Rocky's third location, and first outside of Asheville.
The restaurants serve Nashville-style hot chicken and southern soul food, along with a variety of sides and sauces.
The 6,500 square foot eatery is located at 420 Laurens Road in Greenville. It features a full bar, a covered patio, and will offer efficient curb-side to-go service.
“This is our first restaurant to open outside of Asheville and we’re thrilled to connect with a community we have been fond of for so long,” said Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack Owner Rich Cundiff, in a news release “We enthusiastically settled on Greenville because of its character and vibe, which is very similar to West Asheville, and we can’t wait to serve our fans soon.”
Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack will be open Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.
