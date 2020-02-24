Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Roebuck Fire Department responded to a house fire in Spartanburg early Monday morning.
According to firefighters, the fire happened just after midnight at a home along South Carolina Avenue.
We're told two adults were in the home when the fire began and both made it out safely. Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire or while extinguishing the flames.
We're told the home is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Red Cross says they are assisting the three adults who lived in the home by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
