SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Roebuck man will face the next 40 years behind bars for shooting and killing a man at a Spartanburg KFC in 2017.
On Thursday, 20-year-old Jyquez J. Freeman was found guilty of murder, armed robbery, and four counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to solicitor Barry Barnette, Freeman is not eligible for early release or parole for his role in the shooting death of 31-year-old Anthony Duane Tiffany.
Tiffany, of Union, was shot and killed on March 31, 2017 during the armed robbery at the KFC on Cedar Springs Road.
Freeman, along with 20-year-old Deadrian Garcia of Spartanburg, wore masks and wielded handguns when they entered the restaurant around 9:25 p.m. that night.
Four KFC employees were held at gunpoint while Tiffany, who was the store manager, was forced into the office. He was shot three times in the chest and back.
Barnette says video surveillance showed one of the robbers reaching over Tiffany's body and trying to open a safe. When that failed, the robber kicked the dying man and emptied his pockets.
The video helped identify Garcia as the shooter and Freeman as his accomplice.
Following the shooting, a resident nearby found a revolver and mask wrapped in a black jacket outside of his home, and the recovered evidence matched security video. A DNA sample ultimately linked Freeman to the shooting.
When police attempted to arrest both Garcia and Freeman on April 7, 2017, they were able to arrest Garcia on the spot while Freeman fled the scene. Police later recovered the murder weapon, latex gloves, and a substantial amount of cash.
“Jyquez Freeman was an active participant in the fatal robbery and he is just as culpable as the trigger man,” said Barnette.
Garcia already pleaded guilty to murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, and additional charges connected to the fatal shooting. He remains detained in the Spartanburg County jail, awaiting sentencing.
