Roebuck woman accused of shooting husband to death makes first court appearance

ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) Neighbors say gunshots shattered the quiet of this neighborhood in Roebuck. Inside, investigators found Jasper Brian shot to death in the kitchen and found a revolver on the counter.
“The first charge of that is murder," a judge told the suspect in the case.
Investigators say Brian's wife, Shelia Denise LeBron, shot and killed him.
“You also have possession of a weapon during a violent crime," the judge told LeBron.
During the hearing a deputy solicitor told the judge LeBron could be heard in the background during a 911 call.
“She can be heard stating I shot my husband, oh my God, oh my God, multiple times," the deputy solicitor said.
She says LeBron now says she accidentally shot her husband, but Jasper Brian's daughter, Brittany Campbell, doesn't believe that.
“This is a calculated individual," she said.
She spelled the word HEART as an acronym to describe her father as a good man and to relay her hurt.
“T is for the time my dad can’t get back, the time we will never have with him again. The time you robbed us when you decided to make the decision," Campbell said.
Family members who support LeBron, who call her Denise, say so many people are hurting.
“We’re praying for all the families because not only was Denise situation, but we’re also praying for the Brian side of the family too," Angelia Edwards, LeBron's friend said.
Shackulet Chambers, LeBron's cousin says she wants LeBron to know her family supports her.
“It’s really been rough because Shelia is not that type of person. She doesn’t have a mean bone in her body," Chambers said.
When Campbell read her statement, she never addressed LeBron by name, her focus, only her father.
“I love you daddy," Campbell said.
