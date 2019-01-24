GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's only junior wheelchair basketball team is getting ready to slam this weekend in Atlanta, and fans got a chance to see them practice Thursday.
The Rollin' Tigers Junior Wheelchair Basketball Team is traveling to Atlanta from January 26-27 to play in the Big Peach Slam Jam. The tournament is the Southeast Regional tournament for the National Wheelchair Basketball Association and features top junior wheelchair basketball teams from the region, including teams from North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Mississippi, along with teams from outside the region.
Before heading out to Atlanta, the team let fans watch them practice Thursday evening at St. Matthews United Methodist Church.
“The Rollin’ Tigers are the one and only junior wheelchair basketball team in South Carolina, and we are looking forward to going to Atlanta to compete in the Big Peach Slam Jam,” said head coach Jeff Townsend. “Eighteen of the best wheelchair basketball teams will be competing this year, giving our athletes an opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in the nation.”
The tournament itself will be held at Suwanee Sports Academy at 3640 Burnette Rd., Suwanee, Ga. The games run 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and features youth from age 5 up to 18. The full schedule can be found at this link.
The team was founded in December 2016 and has been competing in the Southeast Region for two competitive seasons. The Rollin’ Tigers welcomes youth with any kind of lower limb impairment to play with them. Youth do not need to have their own wheelchair; a specialized sport wheelchair will be provided.
