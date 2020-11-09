(FOX Carolina) - The FDA announced Monday that, out of an abundance of caution, Tanimura & Antle Inc. was voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020, due to possible contamination with E. Coli.
The FDA said the affected packages contain a single head of romaine lettuce with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9.
A total of 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product were distributed in the United States to the following states: AK, OR, CA, TX, AR, OK, IN, NE, MO, TN, WI, NM, SC, WA, NC, OH, VA, MA, PR, and IL.
No other products or pack dates are being recalled.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the lettuce at this time.
