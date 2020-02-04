GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As a judge plans to begin considering evidence presented by two mega churches in their dispute over payments for a church campus in Greenville, the church's former leader has issued a statement.
Redemption Church, led by Pastor Ron Carpenter, has alleged that Relentless Church, led by Pastor John Gray, has fallen behind on lease payments for the property Relentless currently occupies in Greenville.
In early January, Redemption filed paperwork aimed at evicting Relentless.
Gray has denied the accusations, and on January 31, the two churches were scheduled to take their argument to court.
On Jan. 27, however, the judge filed a form that acknowledged the matter is time sensitive - as it relates to leaseholds - and asked both parties to submit all of their evidence and affidavits by or before February 7.
Any additional response documents will then be presented by February 14, at the latest, and the judge will make a ruling thereafter.
Carpenter issued a statement Tuesday apologizing to Redemption's home city of Greenville for the negative publicity the legal drama has stirred up.
Carpenter also said his attorneys will be submitting over one-hundred pages which he claims show evidence of Relentless' payment issues.
Carpenter claims his church had been financially devastated and that after "attempts to rectify these matters privately and spiritually" failed, the church decided the best way forward was through legal action.
Carpenter's full statement can be found below:
I have chosen not to make any public statements and have depended on the legal process to facilitate the necessary. However, everything has a time. It is now time to share briefly my sentiments and the realities of the situation.
I want to start by apologizing to our hometown city of Greenville, its people, its church community, and its governing officials for the negative press that this has drawn to our city. We are deeply saddened at the way these recent legal events have played out in a public forum.
After many unsuccessful attempts to rectify these matters privately and spiritually, we had no confidence that the truth of the situation would be revealed except through the legal process. On February 7, 2020, we will submit to the court over a hundred pages of evidence of Relentless’s slow payments, non-payments, delinquencies, repossession notices, and pre-foreclosure notices related to their operations at the Greenville church campus.
This last year has been financially devastating to Redemption. We do not have the ability to continue to carry the responsibilities of both campuses in California and in South Carolina.
Relentless’s decisions have put us in a position that is not sustainable. Our desire is to simply have a chance to continue the Greenville ministry and save the properties from foreclosure.
It is regrettable that this has been communicated as something personal. Nothing could be further from the truth. Pastors John and Aventer were loved and chosen to carry on our legacy... our life’s work. We wish Pastors John and Aventer Gray, Relentless Church, and all of the wonderful people who are now benefiting from their leadership nothing but success.
We know that trust is earned, not given. We realize that a great deal of trust must be rebuilt, and we will work tirelessly to rebuild trust and relationships in this great city. We hope this can all be put behind us all very soon, so we can all go on with our lives in peace.
We will submit our evidence and abide by the court’s final ruling.
Pastor Ron Carpenter
The judge will make a ruling once all evidence has been presented and reviewed.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Relentless Church for a response to Carpenter's statement but have not yet received one.
Amid the lease dispute, Relentless has announced plans to move to a new location in Greenville but has not yet revealed where the church's new home will be.
