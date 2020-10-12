GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pastor Ron Carpenter stated in a YouTube video that Redemption Church will be returning to Greenville.
“We’re going to be opening up a new campus,” Carpenter said in the video posted October 9. “We have closed down the Raleigh campus in Raleigh, NC, which was our former East Coast presence, and we will be moving that back to Greenville, SC, where Hope and I resided for almost three decades.”
Carpenter said in the video the new campus in Greenville is expected to open around the first of the year. He did not say, however, where the new Redemption campus in Greenville will be located.
Carpenter has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Pastor John Gray, leader of Relentless Church, which operates in a facility still owned by Redemption in Greenville.
FOX Carolina has reached out to spokespersons for Carpenter and Gray to learn more details.
A spokesperson for Carpenter said the pastor was travelling on Monday and unavailable for comment.
