GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas kicked off their “Wear Your Stripes” Campaign this week.
They use the iconic Ronald McDonald striped socks to raise awareness and money to help keep families together. It’s the third year of this campaign, but this time there’s a new sense of urgency, amid the pandemic.
“Because of COVID, we had to restructure the way we operate things in our house. We’re having to look at new expenses,” said Elizabeth Stoffelen of the Ronald McDonald House.
Stoffelen says a little extra help is needed to go toward their COVID-19 relief fund. It’s to ultimately continue services and keep families together who are facing a medical crisis, especially during this time.
People can help by donating money toward the ambassador of their choice.There are 18 total individuals, teams and companies who committed to wearing striped socks all week long.
Cameron King is the sales manager at Zen Event Space and is wearing her socks, while encouraging people to donate to the campaign.
“Working at an event space, people notice our socks so it’s a great way to spread the word. We’re just really interested in keeping families together, especially during these hard times,” said Cameron King of Zen.
As of Wednesday morning, the campaign already raised $21,000. They’re hoping to raise $30,000.
Friday is the last day to donate. You can donate here.
