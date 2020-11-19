GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The switch is flipped, and the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville is now alight with the Lights of Love for the families that often have to use the home for extended hospital stays for kids!
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance for the lighting Thursday evening at the house along Grove Road, revealing the house to be illuminated in lights for the holiday season. This year, the pandemic altered the format slightly, with this now becoming a drive-through event allowing the community to partake from the safety of their cars. Each car was greeted with sweet treats, smiling faces from RMH staff, and a wave from Santa.
The lighting was also made possible with Brite Lite Decor, who was the presenting sponsor for the event.
The Ronald McDonald House gives families a place to stay while children are facing extended hospital stays. Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas also provides a Ronald McDonald Family Room. The house and room in Greenville are part of a partnership that began in 1989 with Prisma Health Children's Hospital - Upstate, and the house was expanded in 2018. Learn more about the house and room here.
