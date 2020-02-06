SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg County church lost a portion of its roof when meteorologists believe a tornado tore along US 29 Thursday morning.
The National Weather Center has not confirmed a tornado, but the damage spanned several miles in Spartanburg.
The roof of Living Waters Christian Ministries was partially torn off the building. Several rooms inside were also damaged and ransacked by the storm.
A cinder block was lodged in the wall after the storm.
The church is located on West Main Street.
