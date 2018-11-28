GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Last year, after more than two decades of Christmases in the Upstate, Roper Mountain Holiday Lights went dark.
Due to its expensive setup and the rising cost of electricity, the drive-thru light display off Roper Mountain Road ended its run when the Greenville Rotary Club decided to focus on new ways to raise money for education.
From sledding penguins to Santa’s sleigh to a giant animatronic rocking horse, the iconic pieces of Roper Mountain Lights were auctioned off online to the highest bidder in December 2017.
But it turns out, there’s still a place you can drive by some of the lights right here in Greenville.
If you’re passing the Chick-fil-A on Pelham Road, you might recognize the angel out front or the saluting toy soldiers next to the pick-up window.
We now know one of those bidders was restaurant owner Audrey Chapman.
After visiting Roper Mountain Holiday Lights for more than 15 years and having her family sponsor part of the event, Chapman was sad to see their tradition go.
So she decided to bring the Christmas spirit to work—and home with her, too! Chapman said her house is also decorated with bits of the display.
"Our family tradition is Christmas lights and it just made sense for us," she said.
Chapman said she comes from a family of "Christmas fanatics"-- and her employees also take part in helping to decorate the restaurant every year.
She doesn’t know of any other Chick-fil-A locations with the same bright idea… or who else may have taken home part of Roper Mountain history.
"I'm probably one of the few people who do what we do," she said. "Christmas is a very important time for our family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.