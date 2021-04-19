GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Roper Mountain Science Center announced on Monday that they are unveiling a new Sustainable Future exhibit this Thursday to commemorate Earth Day.
Officials say that the new exhibit will be divided into five areas where visitors can experience; their use and impact on household energy, renewable and non-renewable energy sources, food and clothing waste recycling, composting, and biodiversity.
According to officials, the exhibit will be in the new Environmental Science and Sustainability center located at 402 Roper Mountain Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
