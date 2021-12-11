GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Rotary Club of Greenville is hosting The Kringle Holiday Village at Fluor Field this weekend.
Organizers described this brand new event as "a true European-style holiday market." According to organizers, the village features artisan vendors, rides, entertainment, visits with Santa, food and a biergarten.
This event was created to replace the Roper Mountain Lights, which ended in 2019. Organizers said all of the proceeds from the event will go to the charities that the Rotary Club supports every year.
The event is scheduled for December 11 and 12. You can visit Kringle Holiday Village to learn more about this new holiday celebration.
Check out these pictures from the event!
1 of 3
The Kringle Holiday Village (1)
A look at the Kringle Holiday Village at Fluor Field (FOX Carolina, December 11, 2021)
