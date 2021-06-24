TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance in Taylors in efforts to provide reliable natural gas service.
According to the company, Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance near 4359 Wade Hampton Boulevard.
The company said these operations will include the use of a flare stack which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.
MORE NEWS: Train derails near Norris, Emergency Management says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.