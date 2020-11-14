Rudolph-Auction

This image released by Profiles in History shows a Santa Claus puppet used in the filming of the 1964 Christmas special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." A buyer shouted out with glee that they would pay $368,000 for the Rudolph and Santa Claus figures used in the perennially beloved Christmas special “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” Bidding for the figures soared past the projected sale price of between $150,000 and $200,000 on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction held in Los Angeles by Profiles in History. (Profiles in History via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — And how the bidders loved him! A buyer shouted out with glee that they'd pay $368,000 for the Rudolph and Santa Claus figures used in the beloved Christmas special "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer." The bidding soared past the projected price of up to $200,000 Friday at the Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction held by Profiles in History. The buyer wasn't identified. The seller was collector Peter Lutrario of New York. The 6-inch-Rudolph, whose nose still lights up, and the 11-inch Santa were used to make the stop-motion animation television special that first aired on NBC in 1964.

