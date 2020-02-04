CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A runaway horse had to be wrangled in Gaffney, according to witnesses.
The witness says the horse was spooked by nearby gunfire when the owner was attempting to put a saddle on the animal.
According to the Captain of Corinth Fire Department, Steven Cook, he attempted to grab hold of the horses bridle in attempt to stop it, but failed because of passing and oncoming traffic.
Cherokee County deputies then showed up and attempted to assist to catch the horse, but also failed.
The horse eventually came to a stop on her own in a yard, and the owner came and got her.
The horse was not injured during the chase.
