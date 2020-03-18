POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate distillery is modifying their operations to make hand sanitizer out of their high-proof spirits.
Six & Twenty Distillery on SC 153 is offering this hand sanitizer, which contains 70-percent alcohol, to people for free, but are asking that people make a cash donation that they can spare.
Those donations will go toward providing area first responders with meals from local restaurants, the distillery said.
Six & Twenty said people can bring in small containers of their own and fill up for carry-out. They are limiting people to four ounces of sanitizer per day.
The distillery is still open for bottle sales but tours and tastings are canceled until further notice.
