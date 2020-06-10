UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The primary election to determine a Democratic contender in the Union County sheriff's race is headed for runoff on June 23.
Jeff Bailey, a former magistrate judge, and Carl Jennings Jr., the Jonesville Police Chief, will face one another in the runoff.
Bailey earned 41 percent of the vote while Jennings earned 34 percent in Tuesday's primary.
The winner of the runoff will face
Current Union Co. Sheriff David Taylor only earned nine percent of Tuesday's votes.
The winner of the runoff will go on to face Republican challenger Thom McAbee in November.
