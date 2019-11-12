SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County’s Office of Voter Registration and Elections said two runoff elections have been ordered by the Spartanburg County Board of Canvassers to be held on November 19.
According to Henry Laye, Director of Registration and Elections, the runoff elections are
- Ward 4 of Pacolet Town Council – voting will take place at Pacolet Elementary School
- City of Spartanburg City Council District 1 – voting will take place at Woodland Heights Elementary School, Holy Communion Lutheran Church, Jesse Bobo Elementary School, Park Hills Elementary School and Roebuck Bethlehem Baptist Church.
In-person absentee voting is available now at the Spartanburg County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 366 N Church Street. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters who did not vote in the November 5 election are still eligible to vote in the runoff if they live within the voting districts of the races.
