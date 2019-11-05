Generic Election Booth

(FOX Carolina) -- The Mauldin electoral race for mayor has turned into a runoff election between the incumbent Mayor Dennis Raines and Councilman Terry Merrit, election officials say. 

Candidate Dennis Raines
Candidate Terry Merrit. 

Fountain Inn will also undergo a runoff election for their mayoral seat. Incumbent Mayor Sam Lee will run against GP Mcleer, who is the executive director of the SC Arts Alliance. 

Candidate GP McCleer. 
Candidate Sam Lee 

Election officials say runoff races will be held in two weeks. 

