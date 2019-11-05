(FOX Carolina) -- The Mauldin electoral race for mayor has turned into a runoff election between the incumbent Mayor Dennis Raines and Councilman Terry Merrit, election officials say.
Fountain Inn will also undergo a runoff election for their mayoral seat. Incumbent Mayor Sam Lee will run against GP Mcleer, who is the executive director of the SC Arts Alliance.
Election officials say runoff races will be held in two weeks.
