GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) Voters in Cherokee County returned to the polls for three runoff races Tuesday.

Officials released these unofficial results Tuesday night

Gaffney Mayor

  • Randy Moss - 55.7 percent
  • Steph Smith - 44.2 percent

School Board District 8

  • Shanese Dawkins - 50 percent
  • Rosa Webber - 50 percent

City Council District 6

  • Kasey Carnley - 53.3 percent
  • Billy Love - 46.8 percent

The results will be certified later in the week

