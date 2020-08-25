GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) Voters in Cherokee County returned to the polls for three runoff races Tuesday.
Officials released these unofficial results Tuesday night
Gaffney Mayor
- Randy Moss - 55.7 percent
- Steph Smith - 44.2 percent
School Board District 8
- Shanese Dawkins - 50 percent
- Rosa Webber - 50 percent
City Council District 6
- Kasey Carnley - 53.3 percent
- Billy Love - 46.8 percent
The results will be certified later in the week
