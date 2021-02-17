Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is terminal

Rush Limbaugh, the conservative talk show radio host, is battling stage 4 lung cancer and said he's had a setback in his prognosis.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(FOX Carolina) - Rush Limbaugh's wife announced Wednesday that the longtime radio broadcaster had died after a battle with lung cancer.

"We know our Rush is in heaven, encouraging us in the same way he always did on earth," Kathryn Limbaugh said on Rush's daily radio show. "Rush's love for our country and believe that our best days are ahead will live on eternally."

Limbaugh announced in 2020 that he was battling stage IV lung cancer and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during President Trump's 2020 state of the union address last January.

Limbaugh was 70 years old. 

