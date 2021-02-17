(FOX Carolina) - Rush Limbaugh's wife announced Wednesday that the longtime radio broadcaster had died after a battle with lung cancer.
"We know our Rush is in heaven, encouraging us in the same way he always did on earth," Kathryn Limbaugh said on Rush's daily radio show. "Rush's love for our country and believe that our best days are ahead will live on eternally."
Limbaugh announced in 2020 that he was battling stage IV lung cancer and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during President Trump's 2020 state of the union address last January.
Limbaugh was 70 years old.
PREVIOUSLY -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.