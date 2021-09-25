UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia's foreign minister says the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises. He referred especially to the pledges to form a genuinely representative government and prevent the spread of extremist groups. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to Qatar and then to Afghanistan to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of the ousted government. Lavrov spoke at a press conference before speaking at the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting.
