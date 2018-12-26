Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and is recuperating at home after undergoing surgery, according to a court spokesperson.
"Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is recuperating at home," said Kathy Arberg, public information officer for the Supreme Court, in an email to reporters.
Ginsburg, 85, had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung Friday at a New York hospital.
There is no evidence of any remaining disease nor is there evidence of disease elsewhere in the body the court said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
