RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX Carolina) - The KidSenses Children's Interactive Museum is back open after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.
According to museum officials, KidSense opened back up on Friday, April 16. The museum closed back in March of 2020.
Deputy Director Mandi Williams said in a news release, “We researched other museums’ plans for reopening and monitored the state guidelines throughout this past year. As a result, we took a ‘best practice’ approach to determine how best to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our visitors. We assessed safe capacities for each exhibit area and created protocols for cleaning and sanitizing the entire museum on a daily basis.”
Museum officials also say the museum is open on Sunday afternoons for the first time in many years.
Click here for ticketing to the KidSense Museum.
