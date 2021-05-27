BOSTIC, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen four-wheeler.
Deputies say that the four-wheeler is a green, Polaris Sportsman 500. They add that it was taken from the area of Waters Road in Bostic, NC.
If you have any information regarding this stolen item, please Detective Ryan Bailey with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6346 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-TIPS.
