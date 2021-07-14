MOORESBORO, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies said they arrested a man accused of stabbing another man along Fleece Lane Tuesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies confirmed that they arrested Adam Kenneth McGinnis and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.
The Sheriff's Office said that when deputies got to the scene, they found a man that was stabbed in the chest and neck. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to deputies.
The Office learned that the incident happened due to a domestic dispute when McGinnis attacked the other man.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.
