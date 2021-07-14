RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- A man accused of shooting another man near Misty Lane Tuesday in Rutherfordton has been arrested, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Dustin Lane Jolley, 48, has been arrested and is in the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.
Jolly is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to deputies.
Deputies said they found the male victim after arriving to the scene who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and right arm.
The victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
PREVIOUSLY: RCSO: Deputies respond to shooting in Rutherford Co.
