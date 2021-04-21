RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office have located a missing 80-year-old man with several health conditions after issuing a silver alert.
According to deputies, Robert John Sacks was last seen around midnight on Tuesday near Creekside Circle. This is near the Clearwater Parkway neighborhood off of Thompson Road.
Deputies say Sacks is 5'8" and 140 pounds with white or silver hair, a full beard, and two tattoos on his upper left arm. Sacks was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and white tennis shoes with a velcro closure.
Deputies mentioned that Sacks has Alzheimer's, dementia, and limited mobility.
In an update at 10:35 a.m., the sheriff's office says Mr. Sacks has been located and is safe.
MORE NEWS: Officials issue statewide Red Flag Fire Alert for Wednesday and Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.