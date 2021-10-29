RUTHERFORDTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a driver after a truck involved in a larceny incident was identified.
Sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, a suspect stole fuel from an Appling Well Boring work truck on Baxter Cemetery Road, according to deputies.
The truck was located on Friday, Oct. 29, however, the driver still needs to identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dep. J. Greenway 828-286-2911 or CRIMESTOPPERS 828-286-TIPS (8477).
MORE NEWS: Deputies make largest single seizure of meth in Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.