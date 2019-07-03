FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says missing juvenile Ashely Elizabeth Smith has been located.
Earlier on Wednesday, deputies said they were looking for Smith who hadn't been seen since Tuesday night.
Ashton is 5’0” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. Deputies said she has short, straight brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt “JROTC” t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.
Ashton was last seen Tuesday at 11:36 p.m. at her residence in Forest City.
