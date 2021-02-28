RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) – After searching for days, deputies in Rutherford County found 48-year-old Gregory Alfred Heidler dead.
Deputies in Rutherford County said on Feb. 25 they were searching for 48-year-old Gregory Alfred Heidler.
Deputies said Heidler has multiple open warrants for statutory sex offense with a child, incest of child, and statutory rape of child. All three crimes involve victims of age 13, 14, and 15, deputies said.
Heidler is 5’10” tall with a medium build and is bald.
On Feb. 28, deputies said they responded to C&M Lane for a prowler call. Upon arrival, deputies found Gregory Heidler inside the home dead.
