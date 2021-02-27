Rutherfordton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County were able to locate a man wanted for breaking into a church and causing extensive damage.
On February 20, deputies responded to Restoration Church on Gardenbrook Lane in reference to a call about a break-in. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they front door of the building had been kicked in and damage had been done to the church.
Among the vandalism, deputies say they found satanic drawings in the church, burned curtains, broken windows and other severe damage.
On February 22, deputies issued felony arrest warrants for, Steven Clale Henderson, for breaking or entering that is a place of religious worship, burning of churches and certain other religious buildings and injuring houses, churches, fences and walls in excess of $5,000.
On February 26, deputies located Henderson and took him into custody. Henderson received a $100,000 bond and is currently being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center.
