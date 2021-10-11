RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies need the public's help identifying two cars in reference to a larceny incident in the area of Shiloh Road.
Anyone who recognizes either of these two cars pictured, please contact Detective Ryan Bailey with the sheriff's office at 828-286-2911.
