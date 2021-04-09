RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a joint county investigation led to authorities to multiple drug seizures.
According to the sheriff's office, on the weekend of Mar. 20, the Spartanburg Narcotics Unit shared information with the Rutherford Co. Narcotics Unit over drug trafficking group going through both counties.
Deputies said South Carolina Highway Patrol seized approximately six kilograms of meth from Joseph Matthew McClure also on the weekend of Mar. 20. McClure was traveling to a home in Rutherford County where the narcotics unit has an ongoing investigation for someone who lived at this address named Marcy Dawn Vickers.
Deputies said on Mar. 23, a search warrant was obtained by the Rutherford Sheriff's Office for the home of Vickers. Deputies seized approximately $37,751, 13.4 grams Methamphetamine, 5.5 grams Marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia including packaging that is consistent with large scale trafficking.
The Rutherfordton Sheriff's Office said this investigation is still ongoing and other individuals are being investigated by the narcotics unit for involvement trafficking meth through the county.
More news: Asheville PD seeking information from public on Atkinson Street shooting from March
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.