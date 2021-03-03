RUTHERFORDTON NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says a missing mother and baby reported missing on Tuesday have been found safe.
According to the sheriff's office, 35-year-old Anna Renea Head and her son, 6-month-old Noah R. Head, were last seen on Crowe Dairy Road in Forest City on Feb. 27. They may be traveling in a 1994 white 4-door Honda Accord with a NC plate of TCY-1945.
Deputies describe Anna as 5'3" and weighing approximately 180 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Anna usually wears a bandana or head wrap on her head.
Baby Noah is said to have blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs approximately 20-25 pounds.
Deputies didn't say where both were located only adding they were safe. The sheriff's office thanked the community for the prayers and help locating the pair.
