RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies are looking for several suspects they say are wanted on a variety of felony charges.
RCSO says the nine men and one woman face charges ranging from breaking and entering and possession of narcotics. The office released their mugshots and lists of charges.
Here's who RCSO is looking for:
- David Christopher Graham is a 27 year old male with a last known address on Shasta Lane in Mooresboro. He is wanted on charges for Breaking and/or Entering and Larceny after Breaking/Entering.
- Christopher Adam Martin is a 43 year old male with a last known address in Forest City. He is wanted on charges for Breaking and/or Entering and Larceny after Breaking/Entering.
- Nathan Anthony Wright is a 25 year old male with a last known address in Ellenboro. He is wanted on 2 charges of Felony Larceny.
- Jada Nicole Revels is a 21 year old female with a last known address was in Mooresboro. She is wanted on a charge of Accessory after the Fact in a recent shooting into an occupied dwelling.
- Todd McKinley Mann Jr is a 24 old male with a last known address in Forest City. He is wanted on charges for Breaking/Entering a Trailer, Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, Misdemeanor Larceny, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, Order for Arrest (OFA) Habitual Felon, OFA Larceny of Motor Vehicle, OFA Flee/Elude Arrest, OFA Possess Methamphetamine, OFA Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz, OFA Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle, OFA Possession of Stolen Goods x 2, OFA Identity Theft x 2, OFA Financial Card Theft, OFA Breaking and/or Entering, Larceny after Break/Enter.
- Tyler Lewis Forney is a 33 year old male with a last known address in Ellenboro. He is wanted on charges for Larceny of Motor Vehicle and Obtaining Property by False Pretense.
- Michael Andrew McDaniel is a 33 year old male with a last known address in Ellenboro. He is wanted on charges for Larceny of Motor Vehicle and Obtaining Property by False Pretense.
- Eathean Andrew Towery is a 20 year old male with a last known address in Bostic. He is wanted on charges for Breaking and/or Entering X 3 and Larceny after Break/Enter X 3.
- Christopher Ryan Towery is a 22 year old male with a last known address in Bostic. He is wanted on charges for Breaking and/or Entering, Larceny after Break/Enter, and Misdemeanor Larceny.
- Walker Lee Kirkpatrick is a 47 year old male with a last known address in Mooresboro. He is wanted for on charges for Possession of Firearm by Felon, Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, and Larceny of a Firearm.
If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you're asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-287-6247 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.