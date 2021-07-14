RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office say that they are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man on Tuesday near Misty Ln. in Rutherfordton.
Deputies say that they located a male victim upon arriving to the scene who was suffering form gunshot wounds to the chest and right arm.
The suspect was identified by RCSO as 48-year-old Dusty Lane Jolly. Jolly is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to deputies.
The victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at (828) 286-2911.
PREVIOUSLY: RCSO: Deputies respond to shooting in Rutherford Co.
