RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man wanted on outstanding warrants.
According to the sheriff's office, 46-year-old Kenneth Brian Hicks is wanted for the following outstanding warrants:
- Failure to Appear on Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Child Abuse
- Felony Probation Violation
- Felony Larceny
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- (3) Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
- (2) Resisting a Public Officer
- Multiple motor vehicle violations
Deputies said Hicks is 5'10" and weighs around 200 pounds.
Anyone with information as to the location of Kenneth Brian Hicks is asked to call the Rutherford County 911 Communication Center 828-286-2911 or CRIMESTOPPERS 828-286-8477.
