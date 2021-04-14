RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says that it is searching for a woman and her infant daughter.
According to a release, 29-year-Old Ashley Taylor Flack and her 9-month-old daughter Gabriella were last seen early Wednesday morning in the Union Mills area.
Deputies say that Flack could be driving a 1994 four door Pontiac Bonneville with a North Carolina license plate that reads TFB-3649.
According to the sheriff's office, Flack could be wearing black leggings with a gray and pink sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911 or CrimeStoppers at 828-286-8477.
