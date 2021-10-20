FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office say that they are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage girl.
According to a release, Jasmine Nicole Williamson was last seen on Sunday near Harris-Henrietta Road in Forest City.
Williamson is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet, five inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and dark colored hair, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies say that Williamson was last seen wearing light gray sweatpants and black crop top or a black jacket.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 828-286-2911.
