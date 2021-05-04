RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says that it is asking the public's help to locate a missing woman that was last seen in the Bostic area.
The sheriff's office says that 30-year-old Celia Carlene Garner was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen on April 30.
Garner is described by deputies as measuring around five feet, seven inches in height and weighing around 180 pounds. Deputies say that she has medium length brown hair and brown eyes. Garner also has a tattoo of a Saguaro Cactus on her back, the sheriff's office says.
Anyone with information on Celia Garner's whereabouts should contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911.
