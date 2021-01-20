RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 19-year-old.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies joined the Spindale Police depart to find Kahseem Omari Que-Sean Corpening, who has not been seen or heard from by his family in almost 3 weeks.
Deputies described Corpening as 6’3” tall and 145 pounds with shoulder length hair and brown eyes. He goes by the name “Beano”.
RSCO said Corpening is known for frequently visiting to the Town and Country Motel on Reservation Drive.
Anyone with information as to the location of Kahseem Omari Que-Sean Corpening is asked to contact the Rutherford County 911 Communications Center 828-286-2911.
