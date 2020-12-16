ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The US Attorney's Office said that Nathan Michael McInnis, 45, of Rutherfordton, was sentenced to 156 months in prison yesterday for distribution of child pornography.
McInnis was arrested in 2018 after investigators said they learned he was using a peer-to-peer network to share with other users files containing images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Those images and videos had been produced in other countries.
A federal search warrant found that McInnis had 1,457 images and 93 videos of child pornography stored on devices.
On September 23, McInnis pleaded guilty to distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography.
