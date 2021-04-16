RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division needs help identifying a car and its passengers.
Deputies say the car is connected to an incident that occurred on Airport Road in Rutherfordton.
Anyone who recognizes the car, passengers or have any information about the incident should contact Detective Ellenburg at 828-287-6400, the Rutherford Co. Communications Center at 828-286-2911, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-8477.
MORE NEWS: Police: Attempted murder suspect assaulted several Dollar Tree employees before threatening to kill Greer officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.