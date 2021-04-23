RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs help to identify the suspect in this photo in reference to a larceny.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect is in reference to a larceny from a residence off of Morningstar Lake Road in Forest City.
If anyone recognizes the car, the suspect or have any information about the incident contact Detective Ellenburg with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 828-287-6400, the Rutherford County Communications Center at 828-286-2911 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-TIPS (8477).
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Seneca Woman arrested on a drug trafficking charge and fleeing police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.